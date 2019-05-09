The Night Shift

David Beckham Banned From Driving For Six Months.

: 05/09/2019 - 15:53
Author: Ciara Noble
David Beckham has been banned from driving for six months.

The former England football captain admitted using his mobile at the wheel of his Bentley in central London last November.

He was given six points on his licence - which is understood to push him over the 12 point threshold.

 

