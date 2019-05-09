ABP Upholds Planning Permission For Naas Hotel Extension.

An Bord Pleanala has upheld the planning permission granted by Kildare County Council for an extension of Lawlor's Hotel, Naas.

KCC approved the application by Marchford for a third and fourth floor extension to the front of hotel in December.

That decision was referred to the national planning authority by a third party.

ABP has affirmed the permission, and attached 13 conditions.

The development description, as published by Kildare County Council, is:

"Planning Permission is sought for a third and fourth floor extension to the front of Lawlors Hotel facing Poplar Square which shall comprise of the following works : (A) A Goods lift on the southern elevation which will serve the basement floor and four floors above (B)Construction of a 35m2 lobby on the existing first floor and second floor to accommodate the proposed goods lift. (C) Construction of a 35m2 corridor and staff locker room on the existing third floor. (D) Modifications to existing Bedroom No. 303 on the third floor to accommodate proposed corridor which leads to proposed third floor extension on the west elevation. This third floor extension will comprise of 3 no bedrooms(total 117m2) and a proposed roof terrace which connects to existing bedrooms No. 301,302 and 303. (E) 3 No. new fire escape stairwells serving the proposed third and fourth floor with connection to existing fire escape stair cores and 1 No. new stairwell accessing third and fourth floor. (F) Construction of fourth floor extension on the west elevation to include conference room/dining room, restaurant with roof terrace which is North, South & West facing, a Kitchen, seating/waiting area, toilet facilities and a connection to the proposed hotel extension granted under planning permission PL16/624 (G) and all ancillary works. All goods deliveries will continue at the delivery yard at Friary Road/Poplar Square and the existing Lawlor's Hotel entrance of frontage at Poplar Square will remain unchanged. All at Lawlors's Hotel, Poplar Square and Gort na Greine, Gleann na Greinne, Naas, Co. Kildare."