People are being urged to call out sexual harassment which is described as 'endemic' in Irish society.

Over one third of women between 18 and 34 say they've experienced some kind of sexual harassment over the past year.

A new campaign has been launched to prevent and combat sexual harassment and sexual violence.

CEO of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre Noeline Blackwell says people can't turn a blind eye anymore:

File image: Noeline Blackwell