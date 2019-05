Ireland ranks bottom of the league table for local democracy across 39 European countries.

New research by the Fórsa trade union finds Ireland has far fewer local municipalities than similar-sized EU countries, and councils here perform fewer functions.

The union says only 8% of Irish public spending occurs at local government level, compared to an EU average of 23%.

Report author, Dr. Mary Murphy of Maynooth University says Danish-style local authorities should be introduced here: