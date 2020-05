Government formation talks will continue next week as sources say it's still 50/50 as to whether or not a deal can be struck.

Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party only began formal discussions this week, 91 days after the election.

Yesterday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was confident of a good outcome to the discussions.

But, our Political Correspondent, Seán Defoe, says many party members in Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil remain skeptical

File image: L:einster House/RollingNews