Two thirds of people who have died with Covid-19 have been aged 80 years or older.

The death toll from the virus stands at 1,429, after a further 27 people died.

Of the total deaths, 956 occurred in the 80 plus age category.

Overall, the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has risen to 22 and a half thousand.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tony Holohan, says the majority of fatalities continues to be among older people:

FIle image; RollingNews