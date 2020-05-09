The Saturday Show

A Driver In Kildare Has Been Arrested On Suspicion Of Drug Driving.

: 05/09/2020 - 12:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A motorist in Kildare has been detained on suspicion of drug driving.

Naas Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver for exceeding the speed limit.

The driver subsequently tested positive for cannabis, and was arrested.

Court proceedings are to follow.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana.

