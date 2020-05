Businesses have been warned they could be shut down if they don't follow new back-to-work guidelines.

The measures for firms re-opening will include a ban on handshakes and sharing equipment - as well as temperature checks for workers.

Employers will also be required to have a clear plan for dealing with any suspcted case of Covid-19.

Business Minister, Heather Humphreys, says every company needs to follow the guidelines:

File image: RollingNews