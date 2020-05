The head of the PSNI and Garda Commissioner have signed the terms of a review into the two force's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne and Drew Harris met on the Monaghan-Tyrone border earlier, while patrols were being carried out.

It comes as figures show Gardaí have used special powers 139 times since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Stock image: Shutterstock