Small No. Of People Arrested During London Lockdown Protests.

: 05/09/2020 - 16:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
london_map.png

A small number of people - protesting about lockdown restrictions - have been arrested near Westminster in central London.

Officers also issued tickets to those breaching the rules, after the group failed to move on.

Police say they'r remaining in the area, to keep the public safe.

