Status Yellow Weather Warning Issued For Munster.

: 05/09/2020 - 16:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A status yellow thunder warning has been issued for Munster.

Met Eireann say it will be in place until 10pm tonight.

The forecaster is predicting some lightening and downpours.

 

