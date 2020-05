Car dealers hope to reopen next month in time for the boost in sales caused by the start of 202 registration plates.

Showrooms are closed as part of the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry last week revealed that new car sales in April fell by 96 percent on the same period last year.

Executive Chair of Nissan Ireland, James McCarthy, hopes salesrooms can reopen due to the low numbers of people in them each day.

Stock image: Pixabay