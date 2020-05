The hugely influential singer-songwriter Little Richard - famous for hits like "Tutti Frutti", "Good Golly Miss Molly" and "Long Tall Sally"- has died at the age of 87.

He's widely considered as one of the founding fathers of rock 'n' roll - the family is not releasing the cause of death.

The US performer's songs were covered by major artists, including The Beatles, the Everly Brothers, Elvis Presley, and The Kinks.

Image courtesy Anna Bleker/Wikipedia