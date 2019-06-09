Listen: Direct Provision Singers To Hold Concert In Dublin Today.

Choral singers from Six Direct Provision Centres across Ireland will be bursting into song in Dublin today.

The groups from centres in Monaghan, Cork, Dublin, Clare, Kildare and Laois will perform at the National Concert Hall at 3pm.

They're taking part in the Song Seeking Project, which is run by Mary Immaculate College, Sing Ireland and the Irish Refugee Council.

Dr Ailbhe Kenny from Mary Immaculate College says it provides them with a valuable outlet in such an enclosed environment:

