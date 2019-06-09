Government To Urge Insurance Companies To Agree Reduction On Premiums If Personal Injury Payouts Reduce.

The Government is pushing insurance companies to agree to reduce premiums if personal injury payouts are reduced.

The Sunday Business Post is reporting that the Junior Minister responsible for insurance, Michael D'Arcy, met with Insurance Ireland last week to discuss reforms.

The proposals included a commitment from insurers to lower the price of premiums if awards for injuries fell.

In April, representative body Alliance Reform Ireland, expressed their disatisfaction in Minister D'Arcy's role in this area, and called for him to be replaced.



