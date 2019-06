In the UK, Conservative Party leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson has insisted he'd scrap the backstop if he becomes prime minister.

He also insists he'll withhold 39 million pound owed to Brussels until the UK gets a better Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, fellow leadership candidate Sajid Javid is proposing giving Ireland 500 million pound to resolve the border deadlock in Brexit talks.

He says he'd also seek changes to the backstop:

