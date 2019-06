There will be plenty of action at the Curragh army camp, as the the Defence Forces Training Centre Open Day takes place this afternoon.

The event, which is a free family event, will give visitors the chance to see several combat drills, military vehicles and weapons used by the Defence Forces.

Other events running throughout the open day include unarmed combat displays, kid zones and a display from the Defence Forces Parachute Team.

The open day runs from 12pm today, Sunday, until 4pm.