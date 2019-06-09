Classic Hits Sunday

KCC To Issue Decision On Aldi Naas Site Proposal Within Next Few Days.

: 06/09/2019 - 11:42
Author: Simon Doyle
Kildare County Council planners are scheduled to issue their decision in the coming days on an application from supermarket Aldi for a new development in Naas.

The application, currently under review by KCC, is located at the Southern Link Business Park on Newbridge Road.

Aldi's proposed site includes a two storey office building, 166 surface car parking spaces, 36 cycle parking spaces, signage and a standalone single storey substation.

Access to the site will be taken from the existing distributor road at the east the business park.

 

 

