KCC To Issue Decision On Aldi Naas Site Proposal Within Next Few Days.

Kildare County Council planners are scheduled to issue their decision in the coming days on an application from supermarket Aldi for a new development in Naas.
The application, currently under review by KCC, is located at the Southern Link Business Park on Newbridge Road.
Aldi's proposed site includes a two storey office building, 166 surface car parking spaces, 36 cycle parking spaces, signage and a standalone single storey substation.
Access to the site will be taken from the existing distributor road at the east the business park.
Stock Image.