A Fianna Fáil TD is calling on the Education Minister to extend bereavement exam exemptions to Junior Cert students.

John Brassil says it's much needed for all students and not just those sitting their Leaving Certs.

The measure, introduced this year for 6th year students, allows those who miss an exam due to a bereavement to resit it in July.

Deputy Brassil says those sitting the Junior Cert also deserve the same level of grace:

Image: Rolling News.