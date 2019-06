The annual meeting of Clane-Maynooth Municipal District will be held this coming Friday, 14th June.

The council will meet to elect a Cathaoirleach, as well as a Leas-Cathaoirleach for the upcoming year.

They will also elect the members to various committees under the Municipal District.

Some of these include the Protocols and Procedures, Finance, Rural Water and Twinning Liasion committees.

Clane-Maynooth council have scheduled the meeting to begin at 10:00am on Friday morning.

