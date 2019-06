The recent attack on a gay couple in London shows why the LGBT+ community remains reluctant to fully express themselves in society.

That's according to Welsh Rugby Union Referee Nigel Owens, who's in Dublin this weekend for Europe's biggest LGBT+ inclusive rugby tournament.

Five teenage boys are to appear in court over the attack on a night bus in Camden, in which two women were repeatedly punched and then robbed.

Nigel Owens says homophobic elements sadly still exist in society:

