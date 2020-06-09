Listen A Ban On Hose-Pipe Use Is In Effect.

From today householders will be banned from using hosepipes to water the grass or wash their car.

Irish Water says it's introducing the measure, which will be in place for the next six weeks, in the wake of the driest May since 1850.

It says 77 of the utility's drinking water schemes are in drought or at risk of drought.

It says it's making progress on reducing the number of leaking pipes after criticism that that may have contributed to the shortage.

Tom Cuddy from Irish Water says that among the ways a similar ban was enforced in 2018 was neighbours contacing them

