Listen: 2M Covid 19 Social Distancing Rule Could Be Reduced To 1M When Transmission Rates Are Low.

2M Covid 19 Social Distancing Rule Could Be Reduced To 1M When Transmission Rates Are Low.

06/09/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The 2 metre social distancing rule for hotels, pubs and restaurants could be reduced to 1 metre, at times when the Covid-19 transmission rate is low.

Guidelines are being reviewed to help the hospitality sector, with fears the current measures mean thousands of people will not return to work in the tourism sector.

A further 4 people with Covid-19 have died, bringing the death toll here to 1,683, while 9 new cases have been confirmed.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says they're examining the social distancing guidelines for the hospitality sector:

File image: RollingNews
 

