Listen: Housing Alliance Wants New Govt. To Introduce Affordable Renting Scheme.

The Housing Alliance is calling on the parties involved in government formation talks to agree to introduce an affordable rental scheme, that would be provided by Approved Housing bodies.

This would involve local authorities acquiring and building housing developments specifically for long-term rental purposes, with rents priced significantly less than market rates.

Declan Dunne from the Alliance said parties have long agreed an affordable scheme was necessary... but it still hasn't happened while mortgages and rents remain out of reach for a huge portion of the population: