The price of housing across the country has risen by 3.7 per cent in May.

The latest Daft.ie report shows the rebound, after the cost of buying a home fell by 5.5 per cent in April.

The number of places available to rent is up slightly nationwide by 6 per cent in May, compared to the same month last year.

Daft report author, Ronan Lyons says there's a huge surge in rental properties coming onto the market in Dublin:

Stock image: Shutterstock