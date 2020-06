The HSE's under fire for contradicting the Health Minister on contact tracing figures in meat plants.

TD Denis Naughton's written to Simon Harris as he believes he was either given the wrong stats or he inadvertently misled the Dail.

He says the figures he gave to Leinster House on Thursday evening were different to the health authority's the following morning.

Deputy Naughten wants the HSE to clarify the number of close contacts of those with Covid-19 in meat plants:

