The Dept of Health says a disparity of Covid 19 cases in Kildare between Sunday and Monday arises because "of denotification or cases being reassigned to a different county."

In Sunday's up-date, the HSPC noted 1,428 people in the county had been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

In Monday's up-date, that figure has fallen to 1,423.

The Dept. of Health has noted the denotification of 3 cases of Covid 19, across Ireland, bringing the total figure to 25,207 .