Two men are still being questioned this morning, in connection with the unexplained death of Alan Hall in Dublin.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to a fire at a house on Bluebell Avenue in Clondalkin on May 18th and found his body.

The death of Alan who was in his 40s has been described by gardai as unexplained.

Both men in their 30s are in custody at Clondalkin and Lucan Garda Stations.