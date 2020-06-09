Govt. Formation Talks Continue Today.

Government formation talks continue today with all members of each negotiating team due to meet later to try to thrash out outstanding issues in their bid to agree a programme for government

The leaders and negotiating teams met separately over the weekend while the parties' deputy leaders have also held talks.

Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens are trying to reach common ground on a range of issues.

Although progress is being made, according the the parties, it's believed the finish line is not quite in sight.

Sticking points remaining include a Green demand for a 7% emissions cut.

According to the Irish Examiner, a draft programme already runs to more than 100 pages.

File image: RollingNews