The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Govt. Formation Talks Continue Today.

: 06/09/2020 - 09:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leinster_house_rollingnews.jpg

Government formation talks continue today with all members of each negotiating team due to meet later to try to thrash out outstanding issues in their bid to agree a programme for government

The leaders and negotiating teams met separately over the weekend while the parties' deputy leaders have also held talks.

Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Greens are trying to reach common ground on a range of issues.

Although progress is being made, according the the parties, it's believed the finish line is not quite in sight.

Sticking points remaining include a Green demand for a 7% emissions cut.

According to the Irish Examiner, a draft programme already runs to more than 100 pages.

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!