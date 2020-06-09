K Drive

Priests Told They Should Wear Face Masks While Distributing Communion.

06/09/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Priests have been told they should wear face masks while distributing Communion when churches reopen later this month.

According to new guidance from the Irish Bishops Conference in Maynooth, physical distancing will need to be in place and areas where people can sit must be clearly identified.

All holy water fonts are to be emptied and hand sanitizers should be placed at entrances.

Priests have also been told that the sign of peace can be left out from masses, or offered in a way which avoids any physical contact.

 

