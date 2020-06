There are calls for the removal of the Christopher Columbus monument in Galway.

People Before Profit wants the memorial at Spanish Arch and a plaque to Confederate soldier Richard Dowling in Tuam removed.

It comes as demonstrators tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in the UK over the weekend.

Spokesperson for PBP Galway, Kiaran Emrich says these memorials glorify unequal periods in history:

Image: Wikipedia