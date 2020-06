Gardai say victims of domestic abuse continue to receive the highest priority after latest figures show a 25 per cent rise in cases this year.

107 men were prosecuted for various domestic abuse offences last month.

Women’s Aid has also seen a rise in calls for help during the Covid 19 lockdown.

CEO Sarah Benson says it’s a scary time for many.

Sarah Benson joined Ciara Plunkett on Kildare Focus this afternoon.

