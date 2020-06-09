Two Maynooth University Projects Have Received Funding For Covid 19 Related Projects

Two Maynooth University projects have today been awarded funding under the SFI-coordinated research and innovation response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Research undertaken by Prof Andrew Parnell will look at developing tools to predict the disease and economic related consequences of easing COVID-19 restrictions.

The project will focus on putting rigorously-tested computational models for medium term forecasting in place that will enable the state to make evidence-based decisions about the impact of relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

The models developed in this project will forecast the likelihood of spatial spread of the disease as travel routes re-open.

It will forecast the impact of testing for the virus at borders and of relaxing interventions of different types at home and abroad. It will also forecast economic recovery by mapping financial indicators from multiple countries. This will support a faster, safer recovery to normality.

The second research project, led by Prof Sean Doyle, will develop two new antibody tests to help identify who has been exposed to the virus and who may have developed immunity.

The project will help to identify who has been exposed to the virus and who may have developed immunity to COVID-19. The tests will also help to find people with high levels of antibodies who can donate them to protect others. The consortium of expertise includes Dr David Fitzpatrick, Dr Rebecca Owens and Dr Ozgur Bayram, at the Department of Biology and the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health Research. The Maynooth University led project is in collaboration with the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) and National Virus Reference Laboratory (NVRL).