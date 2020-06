A Kildare West Wicklow SPCA Animal Welfare Officer has investigate reports that a swan was stoned to death today.

KWWPSCA says it received information that a "agroup of young people that killed a swan by throwing rocks at it on the Canal near Purcell's pub in Athy. "

It is asking anyone with information to contact Gardai at Athy on 059-8634210.

A mother swan and her 7 cygnets known to swim in that area have been checked, and are ok.