The Chairman of Fine Gael's parliamentary party, a Kildare TD, says he's hopeful a programme for government can be agreed by the weekend.

Negotiators from Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and the Greens are looking to make progress on a number of issues, including climate change targets and agriculture.

Thursday had been seen as a deadline, however it is feared that will now be missed.

Kildare South Deputy Martin Heydon insists a deal can still be struck in the coming days:

