Wateford Firm Defrauded Of $74,000.

A Waterford based company making Personal Protective Equipment for the HSE was defrauded of over 74 thousand dollars after depositing the money into a bogus bank account.

The company had agreed to pay a deposit for a machine to a legitimate company in China.

However the Irish firm then received fraudulent e-mails purporting to be from the Chinese company and transferred the money on May 27th.

They were notified by their bank of the "invoice redirect fraud" on May 8th and after liaising with gardai - the money was returned.



Stock image: Pixabay