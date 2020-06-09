The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Wateford Firm Defrauded Of $74,000.

: 06/09/2020 - 17:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dollar_bills_sheet_of_pixabay.jpg

A Waterford based company making Personal Protective Equipment for the HSE was defrauded of over 74 thousand dollars after depositing the money into a bogus bank account.

The company had agreed to pay a deposit for a machine to a legitimate company in China.

However the Irish firm then received fraudulent e-mails purporting to be from the Chinese company and transferred the money on May 27th.

They were notified by their bank of the "invoice redirect fraud" on May 8th and after liaising with gardai - the money was returned.
 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!