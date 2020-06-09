The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

One New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported In Co. Kildare.

: 06/09/2020 - 18:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
co_kildare_two.jpg

1.424 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

Tonight's data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows an increase of one case in the county.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases of the virus in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, a further 9 people with Covid-19 have died here, bringing the death toll to 1,691.

Latest Department of Health figures show 9 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, meaning there have been 25,215 confirmed cases since the outbreak first began in late February.

No new Covid 19 deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for the third day in a row, meaning the death toll stands at 537.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 7 June (25,206 cases), shows:

·        57% are female and 43% are male
·        the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
·        3,331 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
·        Of those hospitalised, 413 cases have been admitted to ICU
·        8,087 cases are associated with healthcare workers
·        Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,159 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)
·        Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

As of midnight Monday 8 June, 367,780 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!