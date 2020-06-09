One New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported In Co. Kildare.

1.424 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

Tonight's data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows an increase of one case in the county.

Kildare continues to have the third highest number of cases of the virus in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

Nationally, a further 9 people with Covid-19 have died here, bringing the death toll to 1,691.

Latest Department of Health figures show 9 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed, meaning there have been 25,215 confirmed cases since the outbreak first began in late February.

No new Covid 19 deaths have been recorded in Northern Ireland for the third day in a row, meaning the death toll stands at 537.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 7 June (25,206 cases), shows:

· 57% are female and 43% are male

· the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

· 3,331 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

· Of those hospitalised, 413 cases have been admitted to ICU

· 8,087 cases are associated with healthcare workers

· Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,159 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,424 cases (6%)

· Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 38%, close contact accounts for 59%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

As of midnight Monday 8 June, 367,780 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 19,364 tests were carried out. 185 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 1%.