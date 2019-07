A number of tenants who receive Housing Assistance Payments struggle to pay their top-ups, according to two charities.

A survey from Threshold and St Vincent De Paul has found 1 in 5 HAP tenants are paying 30 percent of their income on rent.

It's led to calls for the Government to review the scheme, with claims that it's not fit for purpose.

There are over 2,000 active tenancies under the HAP scheme in Co Kildare, which also has the 7th highest payment in the country.