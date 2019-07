KCC are being asked to write to Inland Fisheries Ireland and the Environment Minister to review fishing bye laws.

In a motion, Councillor Brian Dooley says the laws need to be reviewed and revised with all stakeholders.

Dooley added that anglers should have a "catch and release" clause along all the waterways in the Athy Municipal District.

The motion will be heard at the next meeting of Athy Municipal District, which is next Monday.