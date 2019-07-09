K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Gardaí Sent 50 Alleged Insurance Fraud Cases Since Last October.

: 07/09/2019 - 16:19
Author: Róisin Power
garda_lamp_standard_3.jpg

50 reports of alleged fraud have been passed on to Gardai by insurance companies since October of last year.

Gardai say they now have 3 major investigations underway into 60 separate claims.

Members of the force are before the Oireachtas Finance Committee to discuss measures to tackle bogus claims.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!