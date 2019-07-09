KCC Gives Notice Of Two Temporary Road Closures.

Submissions in relation to two temporary road closures in Newtownhortland and Logstown have opened.

Kildare County Council intend to close the roads for 28 days to facilitate bridge remediation works.



Diversions would be in place for the duration of works, which are expected to begin on August 26th.

Those who wish to submit objections or observations have until 5pm on Monday July 15th to do so.

The L6074 Logstown would be closed between Carnalway Crossroads and the R448, Kilcullen Road.

Alternative Route:

Southbound traffic travelling to Kilcullen from Carnalway Cross will be diverted along the L6072 westwards to the junction of the R448, at Brownstown, where they will turn left for Kilcullen.

Northbound traffic travelling to Carnalway Cross from Kilcullen, will be diverted along the R448 onto the L6072 at Brownstown for Carnalway Cross.

The L1008 Newtownhortland would be closed between the L5030 and the L1007.

Alternative Route:

Traffic travelling northbound along the L1008 will be diverted from its junction with the L5030, along the L5030 to its junction with L5029 and continue along the L5029 to its junction with the L1007 (Knockanally) and continue along the L1007 to its junction with the L1008.

Traffic travelling southbound along the L1008 will be diverted from its junction with the L1007 (Knockanally) along the L1007 to the junction with the L5029 and continue along the L5029 to its junction with the L5030 and continue along the L5030 to its junction with the L1008.