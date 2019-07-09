Listen: PAC Report Says Housing Schemes Do Not Represent Value For Money.

The Dáil's Public Accounts Committee says the State's housing support schemes do not represent value for money.

TDs and Senators on the committee have strongly criticised the government's approach to housing, broadband, and the National Children's Hospital in their latest report.

They say the system for gathering housing information is unsatisfactory, and spending 300 million euro on Housing Assistance Payments and the Rental Accommodation Scheme must be reviewed.

PAC member Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy says the money should be spent on building homes: