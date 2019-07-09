K Drive

Next Census To Include Questions On Energy And Access To Broadband.

: 07/09/2019 - 17:54
Author: Róisin Power
The next census will include questions on renewable energy and broadband access.

The government approved April 18th 2021 as the date for the next survey of the whole country.

The census will remain paper based and add a number of new questions seen as relevant to life in Ireland in the 21st century.

