Listen: PNA Members Will Not Work Overtime As Dispute Continues.

: 07/09/2019 - 17:57
Author: Róisin Power
Members of the PNA will not work overtime until the dispute over recruitment and retention is resloved.

Speaking to Kfm, General Secretery of the Psychiatric Nurses Association Peter Hughes said that since suspending strike action in February, they are no closer to a resolution.

The Sallins-based union have been in resolution talks with the HSE and other departments at the WRC.

Hughes said that those groups have been disingenious during talks.

He explained the effect of the lack of recruitment has had on members.

