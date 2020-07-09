Listen: UK Report On Use Of Vaginal Mesh Says Women "Dismissed, Overlooked & Ignored"

A significant report in to the use of vaginal mesh in the UK has found women were "dismissed, overlooked and ignored for far too long"

The insertion of surgical mesh is used to treat prolapse and incontinence.

The procedure was "paused" in Ireland in July, 2018 and, in a Dept. of Health report, published in December, 2018, noted the implants "caused severe complications in a minority of women "

Tens of thousands of lawsuits arising from implant of vaginal mesh are pending across the world.

Women report problems including mesh poking through the vaginal skin, pelvic pain, pain on walking, and pain with intercourse.

Chair of the UK review. Baroness Cumberledge, says "I have conducted many reviews and inquiries over the years, but I have never encountered anything like this; the intensity of suffering experienced by so many families, and the fact that they have endured it for decades.

"Much of this suffering was entirely avoidable, caused and compounded by failings in the health system itself."

Mary McLaughlin of Mesh Ireland and "Sarah" joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today to share their experiences, and their reaction to the report.

