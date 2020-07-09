KCC Awards 4 Contracts Connected To Morrell Flood Management Scheme

Four contracts connected to the Morrell River Flood Management Scheme have been awarded by Kildare County Council

The scheme envisages flood relief works and all associated site works along the Morell north of Naas in townlands which include Ballyhays, Turnings, Killenmore & Baronrath, Sherlockstown & Killeenmore, Kill East and Tuckmilltown

The works will include: 7.4 kilometres of new embankments, restoration works, as required, to approximately 1.8 metres of existing embankments

Envirico has won the Ecological Survey contract.

The Archaeological Investigation & Monitoring contract has been awarded to Irish Archaeological Consultancy

RSK Ireland has won the Noise & Vibration Survey contract and ORS has been awarded the Property Condition Survey contract