Listen: Report Finds Students In DEIS Schools More Likely To Have Disengaged From School Work.

: 07/09/2020 - 10:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A new report has found students in disadvantaged secondary schools are 3 times more likely to have disengaged with their teachers during the lockdown.

The study, by TCD, involved a survey of more than 700 second level students.

Almost a third of teachers in disadvantaged, or DEIS, schools reported low levels of engagement, compared to 11% in other schools.

The primary reason for low engagement was lack of interest, followed by a lack of support at home and limited access to devices.

Dr. Joanne Banks is Assistant Professor in Inclusive Education, School of Education, Trinity College, Dublin

She is a co-author of the report and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today.

File image: RollingNews

