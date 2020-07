Donald Trump's former national security adviser says he fears the consequences of the US President getting a second term.

John Bolton's written a book, which President Trump tried to stop being published, about his time in the role.

In it, he claims Mr Trump offered "personal favours to dictators", didn't know the UK was a nuclear power and thought invading Venezuela would be "cool".

John Bolton says another four years of a Trump presidency would be damaging:

File image: Donald Trump/Twitter