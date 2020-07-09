Kildare TD Raises Concerns On HSE Testing & Transfer Of Patients From Hospitals To North Kildare Nursing Homes.

A Kildare TD has raised concerns about a HSE response to a parliamentary question on the testing and transfer of patients from hospitals to nursing homes in North Kildare

The Health Service Executive has told Sinn Féin Deputy, Réada Cronin that, between March and May, 67 residents were transferred from hospital to nursing homes in North Kildare under Transitional Care Funding.

However, neither the HSE nor the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) “… collect specific data in relation to the testing for Covid-19 prior to transfer.”

The HSE also states that the HSE Maynooth Community long-term care facility has recorded 22 COVID-19 positive results between March and July 3rd.

Seven residents there dying of suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

The information was given to Deputy Cronin in response to a parliamentary question posed of then Health Minister, Simon Harris, which required a reply directly from the HSE.

She says “I had to read it twice. Here’s the Office of the National Director Acute Operations stating that in the grip of a pandemic, the HSE and the centre charged with public “Protection” and “Surveillance” the HPSC, “do not collect specific data” on the testing of fragile people, prior to transfer to viral-tinderbox nursing homes. Who would throw a fireball into a petrol station?”

“You don’t have to be a medical professional to see that for the sake of protection and prevention, with this high-risk group an automatic, separate, testing-standard should have applied, with vastly lower thresholds. And, just as critically, that a painstaking record of that testing should have been demanded and maintained by the HSE/HPSC prior to transfer. That’s basic common sense. And it’s not hindsight either because the State had time to get this right.”

