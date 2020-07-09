K Drive

82 Pubs In Kildare Among Over 3,400 Yet To Re-Open.

: 07/09/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Vintners Federation of Ireland says 82 pubs in Kildare are among 3,438 pubs yet to open, nationwide.

The VFI says all "urgently require publication of 20th July guidelines" to enable them  to adapt their businesses to ensure they comply with the public health requirements.

The federation  delay in issuing information is " also causing anxiety in some rural communities, with many of these unopened pubs serving as the only gathering locations or hospitality venues in their area."

The majority of rural pubs are yet to open, particularly along the western seaboard.

The county with the largest number of unopened pubs is Cork with 473, followed by Galway (273), Tipperary (223), Kerry (221), Mayo (Mayo 218) and Donegal (180).

Stock image: Shutterstock

 

